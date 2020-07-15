CBSE to declare result of Class 10th examination today

In addition to it, results can be obtained by sending SMS on mobile number 7738299899 with required details.

Results of Class 10th can also be obtained through Interactive Voice Response System on telephone number – 011-24300699. Besides, students can also view their results on UMANG App and on website. Students can also access Digilocker Application on UMANG App to view their marksheets and other digital academic documents.

Candidate’s digital marksheet, passing, migration and skill certificates will also be available in DigiLocker. The DigiLocker mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.