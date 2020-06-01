CBSE resumes Student Tele-Counseling Services  

CBSE Psychological helpline will have two features: IVRS and Live counseling which will be available on toll-free number 1800-11-8004. While general queries will be answered by tele operators, 73 counselors and principals will be available for live psychological counseling in India.

Although the board will not hold exams in foreign schools, 21 volunteer principals and counselors will however remain available for students outside India at Sultanate Of Oman, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan , Nepal, Kuwait and USA.

The board will continue to provide the IVRS facility as it has the inherent advantages of accessing prerecorded information anytime, anywhere and even multiple times.

The students/parents can get information on board exams including tips for better preparation, managing exam anxiety and time, contact details of CBSE offices, FAQ’s.

According to the recent announcement of CBSE, the pending Class X and XII exams are going to be held from 01 July to 15 July 2020.

