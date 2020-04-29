The Board had earlier stated that it was difficult to decide and announce the new schedule of examination in light of the Corona pandemic.
However, it maintained that any decision in this regard would involve extensive consultation with higher education authorities considering all aspects related to entrance examinations, admission dates among others. The board had also stated that a notice of about ten days to all stakeholders would be given before starting the class X and XII examination at a later date.
CBSE: No change in plan to conduct 10th, 12th exams at later date
The Board had earlier stated that it was difficult to decide and announce the new schedule of examination in light of the Corona pandemic.