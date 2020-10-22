CBSE introduces "Facial Recognition System" for accessing digital documents | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

This computer application matches human face from a digital image already stored in the database .The computer and the human interact to map the facial features.

In a Similar way, a live image of the student will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in repository, and once successful, the certificate will be emailed to the student.

This application is now available on “Parniaam Manjusha” and Digi Locker at https://digilocker.gov.in/cbse-certificate.html for all 2020 records.

CBSE has already pushed 12 crores digital academic documents in Digi locker which can be opened by a student to access Mark sheets, Pass and Migration Certificates.

The latest facility of Face Matching will immensely help foreign students and those who are unable to open Digi locker account for any reason such as Adhaar Card or wrong mobile numbers.