CBSE Exams to be held as scheduled in North East Delhi

Life in violence hit North east Delhi is returning to normal. Shops were opened in the areas on Saturday and people got out in the streets as usual. Traffic was normal in Zafarabad and Maujpur area.

Police said that the situation is under control and they are engaging with people as part of confidence building measures.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has said that the classes 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted as per schedule from Monday in violence-hit North-East district of Delhi.

Schools in the northeast Delhi will remain closed till March 7. The schools have been closed in North East Delhi since Tuesday due to violence in northeast Delhi.