CBSE Class 10th exam results announced today

Girls have outshone boys again this year with a pass percentage of 93.31 percent. A total of 90.14 percent boys and 78.95 transgenders have passed. Trivandrum region has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.28, and Guwahati region has recorded the lowest at 79.12 percent.



CBSE said there has been a marginal increase in the pass percentage since last year. Students can check their results on the official website of CBSE. The results can also be checked via DigiLocker and Umang apps.



In a tweet, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated everyone for making this possible and reiterated that student’s health and quality education are government’s priority.

