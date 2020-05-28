CBSE allows students to write pending board exams from home states

There is a major relief to the students appearing for the pending Class 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education from 1st of July this year.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has informed that students who have moved to another state or district during the lockdown can appear in these exams from their current district or state. He said that the students don’t need to travel to their previous exam centres in order to appear in these examinations.

The HRD Minister said that the students need to inform their schools regarding their choice of district for appearing in the Board exams. The schools will then coordinate with CBSE in order to arrange and inform about the new examination centre to the students. HRD Minister said that the government has been continuously working to make every arrangement for the students so that they can appear in the exams without any hassle.

