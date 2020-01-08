CBI to SC: No girl killed in Muzaffarpur shelter home

The probe agency told the top court that two skeletons were recovered but later in forensic investigation it was found to be that of a woman and a man and not of inmate girl.

Central Bureau of Investigation submitted that allegations of rape, sexual assault of children in Muzaffarpur shelter home were probed and charge sheet was filed in court.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the probe agency, said that investigation was done on rape and sexual assault allegation of children and charge sheets have been filed before courts concerned.

Venugopal also said that children who were alleged to be murdered were later traced and found to be alive.

