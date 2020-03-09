CBI registers case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

CBI has registered a case against founder and CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor, Dewan Housing Finance Limited, its promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Doit Urban Ventures (India) Limited.

Case has been registered on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

CBI has alleged that Rana Kapoor extended financial assistance to DHFL to get substantial undue benefits for himself and his family members via companies held by Kapoor and his family.

The FIR was registered after the agency’s specialized unit dealing with bank fraud cases examined the matter.

On Sunday early morning, Rana Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under money-laundering charges after over 30 hours of questioning and remanded to its custody till March 11.

Meanwhile, acting on a lookout circular opened at the request of the Enforcement Directorate against Rana Kapoor and his family members, his youngest daughter Roshini was stopped at the Mumbai International airport yesterday while boarding a flight to London.

Roshini was trying to board a London bound flight, but she was not allowed to clear immigration checks.

According to sources, Roshini is a director in many entities the ED is probing under the money laundering case registered against her father Rana Kapoor.

Following the development, Roshni was asked to join the investigation in the case.