CBDT extends last date for filing income tax return for 2019-20 till 30th November

It has also extended the due date for filing income tax return for 2019-20 till 30th November of this year. The decision has been taken considering the difficulties faced by applicants due to the COVID pandemic.



In order to provide relief to small and middle class taxpayers, CBDT has also extended the due date for payment of self assessment tax upto the limit of 1 lakh rupees, till 30th November of this year.



The due-date for making various investments and payments for claiming deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act has also been extended till 31st of July for the financial year 2019-20. CBDT has also extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 31 March next year.

