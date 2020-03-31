Cargo flights supplying medical essential to eastern & southern parts of country

Civil Aviation Ministry said in a release said that private airlines such as Indigo, Spicejet and Blue Dart are also carrying out critical supplies.

The total cargo load carried from 26th to 29th of this month was 10 tonnes. The cargo essentially covered COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and PPE, masks, gloves and and other items requisitioned by states and union territories.

A dedicated Medical Air Cargo related website www.civilaviation.gov.in. has been launched and is partially functional. This website will be fully functional from 1st April.

Information sharing, answering of queries and the work at ground is going on, round the clock for delivering the supplies to the destinations in a timely manner so that the efforts to fight the pandemic are multiplied and supplemented.