Capital expenditure by CPSEs critical driver of economic growth and need to be scaled up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Capital expenditure by CPSEs critical driver of economic growth and need to be scaled up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister said this while addressing a Video Conference with Secretaries of the Ministries of Petroleum & Natural Gas and ministry of Coal, along with the CMDs of 14 CPSEs belonging to these Ministries.

The Minister reviewed the capital expenditure of CPSEs in this financial year.

On Monday was the fourth in the ongoing series of meetings that the Finance Minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth in the background of COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPEX target for 2020-21 is Rs. 1,15,934 crore.

While reviewing the performance of CPSEs,The Finance Minister asked the concerned Secretaries to closely monitor the performance of CPSEs in order to ensure the capital expenditure to the tune of 75 per cent of the capital outlay by the end of third quarter of financial year 2020-21 and make appropriate plan for it.