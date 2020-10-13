Candidates who missed JEE (Advanced) 2020 due to being COVID-19 positive, can reappear in 2021

The JAB also discussed in detail the various options open to it for those candidates who were prevented from appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2020 due to restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

Subsequently, to address the concerns of the affected candidates, while avoiding prejudice to other candidates, it has been decided to allow all the candidates, who had successfully registered to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in the exam, to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021, as a one-time measure.



To ensure equal opportunity to all, the JAB has also decided that these candidates will not have to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 and will be allowed to directly appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021 on the basis of their successful registration to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.