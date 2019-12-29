Canadian Video and online gaming industry is set to reach 2x growth in 2020

Canada is the most tech-friendly country. People living in Canada should be genuinely grateful for the dividends from the gaming industry. As you may know, Canada was the first to allow video game operators and gambling operators country. Casino venues were first to be allowed to operate throughout the country.

Gaming industry (Casino, bingo, lotto and poker venues) has contributed 20 billion CAD

In 2018, gaming industry operators contributed up to 20 billion CAD to the economy of Canada. Canada was one of the first countries to allow gambling throughout the whole country. Unlike the US or China, Canadians thought that the entire area of the country would benefit able and not a particular city. That’s why major cities of Canada have many Casinos and gaming venues.

Canadian gaming operators have contributed more money to the economy of the country than other country’s operators. Canada based gaming operators are playing smartly on the market. Most of the time, those operators come up with new ideas of games. Online casino games in Canada are a bit different and creative. That’s why Canada is the top play in the casino industry.

Experts believe that the gaming industry will rise in the 3rd decade of the century. Gambling operators are displaying a new era of games. The feed of casino platforms will be different from now on, as it will be more personalized. The artificial algorithm will help operators to boost their popularity every year. Experts believe that 20 Billion can be doubled through improvement and development. As Canada’s authorities believe, gaming platforms will contribute up to 40 billion CAD in the next few years.

Video games are set to contribute up to 10 Billion CAD

Canada’s economy is going strong. The latest report from ESA Canada, video game operators, has contributed up to 4.5 billion CAD to Canada’s economy. Experts believe that 2020 will be a lot better for UbiSoft and BioWare. If you don’t know, those two companies are the biggest developers around the globe. BioWare has developed “Mass Effect,” “Dragon Age,” and “Star Wars.” At the same time, Ubisoft has developed one of the most popular games on the planet – assassin creed.

Those companies are the most prominent players not only in Canada but also around the globe. Experts believe that new games from those two companies may contribute twice as much as it did in 2018. 4.5 Billion CAD was a real success for Canadian authorities. If the number of contributions grows next year, Canadians will be happy.