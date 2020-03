Since doctors did not know exactly when Sophie Trudeau became virus-free, the Prime Minister said he would observe another 14 full days of confinement.

Trudeau has been in self-isolation since his wife tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12 following a trip to London.



Trudeau also announced new financial measures to help vulnerable Canadians, particularly children and the aged.

As of Sunday, 6,243 Canadians had tested positive for the coronavirus, and 64 have died.