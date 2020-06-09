Canada to ease border restrictions for families to reunite

“We are bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada,” CBC News quoted Trudeau as saying on Monday.

“This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child, or mom or dad.”

Anyone who enters the country will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, he said.

“And if you don”t follow these rules, you could face serious penalties.”

The Canada Border Services Agency said the exemption applies to foreign nationals who are immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, and who do not have COVID-19 or are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, “or who do not have reason to believe they have COVID-19”.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino clarified that the exemption applies in the context of Canada”s temporary deal with the US banning non-essential travel (meaning no recreational visits) across the shared border, while keeping it open to commercial traffic and essential workers, reports CBC News.

That deal remains in effect until June 21.

“It”s important to note that the exemption we announced today is very incremental, it”s very targeted,” he said.

“To be clear, the immediate family exemption does not mean the border will now be open to weekend travellers, or those seeking just to attend a personal or social gathering,” Mendicino added.

Through this exemption, the government is defining an ”immediate family member” as someone”s spouse or common-law partner; dependent child; parent or step-parent or the parent or step-parent of the person”s spouse or common-law partner; guardian or tutor.

Outside of its US agreement, the government barred entry to most non-residents back in March.