Campaigning gains momentum for assembly elections in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Dwarka area of West Delhi on Tuesday. Addressing a public meeting in East Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP will provide clean water and air in Delhi, if the party comes to power. He accused AAP Government of creating hurdle in giving houses to the poor and blocking implementation of Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana. Prime Minister Modi said, his government delivered on its promise to people of Delhi that it will regularize unauthorized colonies.

Senior BJP leader and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani will address Nukkad Sabhas in Chandni Chowk area and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address public meeting in Kirari. Senior Congress leaders and Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amrinder Singh, Former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Raj Babbar will address a Public Meeting.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party manifesto on Tuesday. Senior party leader Bhagwant Mann will hold a road show in Mangolpuri. Election is likely to see a triangular contest between Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. 668 candidates are in the fray for 70 Assembly seats. Aam Aadmi Party is seeking votes on the basis of their work done in education and health sectors.



BJP is assuring voters that they will ensure clean air and water for everyone. Meanwhile, Congress is promising to bring back former glory of the national capital and making Delhi pollution free. In the last assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 seats, BJP grabbed three seats and Congress failed to win a single seat.

There are around one crore 47 lakh voters in Delhi who will decide political fate of candidates on Saturday. The counting of votes will be taken up on 11th February.