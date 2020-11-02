Campaigning for US Presidential elections enters last lap | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

President Trump plans to visit five battleground states, while his challenger Biden spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.



Trump held outdoor rallies in Iowa and Michigan before planned trips to North Carolina, Georgia and Florida – states where polls suggest a tighter race. Speaking in Washington, a town in Michigan north of Detroit, Trump told his supporters that under his leadership the economy is now growing at the fastest rate ever recorded.



Biden held an outdoor rally in Philadelphia. He vowed to address racism and attacked the President’s handling of the pandemic.



More than 9 crore people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.



The election comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide.

