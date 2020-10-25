Campaigning for first phase of Bihar assembly elections set to end tomorrow | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Apart from seeking votes on the development agenda..the day also saw the BJP lashing out against the Mahagathbandhan for attempting to divide the electorate to make a bid to return to power in the state.

Dusshehra day saw leaders from all parties reaching out to voters across Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar held several rallies, while BJP’s Manoj Tewari was in Harsidhi. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav took on Nitish in his constituency, Nalanda while Chirag Paswan was in Brahmpur.

Talking first of the NDA, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed huge crowds in Phulparas, Benipur and Kanti. He reached out to women voters in Madhubani at Phulparas, highlighting the steps his govt had taken for them. Promoting Maithili language was another issue he raised.

Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari campaigned for BJP candidate Krishna Nandan Paswan in Gai Ghat, Harsidhi. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal was also at the rally. Tiwari hailed the NDA combine as the saviour of Bihar from Jungle raj under previous governments. In Delhi Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Tejashwi Yadav for his alliance with the Congress party that has joined hands with organisations like PFI.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted Nitish Kumar for what he called his ‘narrow and conservative ‘ vision in Islampur assembly constituency in Nalanda. He said the Lantern will usher in a new era in Bihar. He addressed a rally in Gaya as well.

Chirag Paswan thanked the people of Brahmpur for their massive welcome. He said that with their blessings, the LJP’s motto of Bihar first Bihari First will become a reality. Paswan urged the people of Bihar to ask Nitish Kumar for a report card of what his govt has achieved over the last 5 years.

With 3 days to go for polls in the first phase of elections, all parties are doing all they can to present the best option before the people of Bihar for the next five years. Which way the people go will be known on the 10th of November.