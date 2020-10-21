Campaigning for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections gains momentum | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Senior leaders and star campaigners of several political parties are holding multiple rallies to garner support of voters.

For NDA candidates senior BJP leaders, Star Campaigners and Union Ministers are holding multiple rallies. BJP President J. P. Nadda will address public meetings in Bettiah and Motihari.

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold public meetings at Sanhaula, Barhara and Chainpur. BJP leader and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Jamui.

He alleged that people of Bihar still have haunting memories of previous tenures of RJD. Mr Adityanath said, they were indulged in promotion of kidnapping and crime.

JD(U) President Nitish Kumar addressed a public meeting in Kesaria.

Kumar alleged that RJD is making false promises of 10 lakh jobs and the opposition has no solid blueprint for development of the state.

RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav will hold 10 public meetings today in support of candidates of the Grand alliance.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the Third and Final Phase of elections is underway in 78 Assembly constituencies. The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be 23rd of October and polling will be held on 7th of November in this phase.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bye-poll is also underway. Polling will be held simultaneously with the Third Phase of Assembly elections in this Lok Sabha constituency.