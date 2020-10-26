Campaigning for first phase of assembly elections for 71 seats in Bihar ends today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Campaigning for first phase of assembly elections for 71 seats in Bihar ends today

Polling will be held on Wednesday. Several constituencies that go to polls in this phase are Naxal violence affected and sensitive from security point of view.

In the first phase a total of 1066 candidates are in fray and over 2.14 Cr eligible voters will exercise their franchise. BJP is contesting from 29 seats, JD(U) from 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from six assembly seats. The Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one (01) candidate.

The Grand alliance’s RJD is contesting from 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates. The CPI-ML has 08 candidates in fray.

The LJP has decided to support BJP candidates on those seats where LJP is not contesting.

Political fortunes of 08 cabinet ministers Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal, Jai Kumar Singh, Krishna Nandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Santosh Nirala, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Brij Kishore Bind will be decided in this phase.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj assembly constituency as NDA candidate. The RJD has pitted former speaker of Bihar Legislative assembly Uday Narayan Chaudhary against Mr Manjhi. On the last day of campaigning stalwarts and star campaigners are making a last ditch effort to woo the voters.