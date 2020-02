Campaigning for Delhi assembly elections ends today

Leaders of various political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. Wednesday, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed a series of meetings Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar. BJP president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Jangpura and held two road shows in Adarsh Nagar and Trinagar.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a road show in his constituency New Delhi. Party MP Bhagwant Mann held roadshows in Chhatarpur, Mehrauli and Kalkaji. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Kondli. Mr Gandhi along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed a rally at Matia Mahal.

Delhi will go to polls on Saturday to elect a 70-member Assembly. Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday.