Campaigning for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election in full swing | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Campaigning for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election in full swing

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi’s second rally of the day was at Muzzafarpur.

He began by reiterating that people must vote to ensure Bihar gets a government that puts development and good governance above all else.

In a veiled reference to R.J.D’s Tejashwi, the Prime Minister said it was not the time to trust those who lack experience or make hollow promises.

Prime Minister Modi presented Nitish Kumar as the leader who brought Bihar out of Jungle Raj.

The Prime Minister’s last rally of the day was in Patna, where he again hit out at the Opposition.