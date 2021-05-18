Camlin Fine Sciences moves up on getting nod for strategic investment in AlgalR NutraPharms

Camlin Fine Sciences is currently trading at Rs. 170.55, up by 5.55 points or 3.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 165.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 174.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 175.00 and Rs. 170.00 respectively. So far 43242 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 178.30 on 10-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 35.55 on 19-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 178.30 and Rs. 162.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2181.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 21.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.92% and 53.46% respectively.

Camlin Fine Sciences has received approval for strategic investment in AlgalR NutraPharms (AlgalR) by way of acquisition of equity shares amounting to 69.33% of the existing paid‐up share capital (Secondary Purchase). The Committee has also approved subscription to the equity shares of AlgalR (Primary Subscription). Upon consummation of the Secondary Purchase and Primary Subscription, the Company will hold 80% of the paid‐up capital of AlgalR on a fully diluted basis. The Company will now be executing the Investment Agreement, Share Purchase Agreement and the incidental agreements / documents with AlgalR and its promoters / other shareholders.

AlgalR provides an opportunity to the Company for expanding its footprint into the Nutraceuticals segment. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company shall become the holder of 80% of the paid‐ up share capital of AlgalR on a fully diluted basis.

Camlin Fine Sciences is the world’s second largest manufacturer and marketer of food grade antioxidants BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and TBHQ (Tertiary Butylhydroquinone).

