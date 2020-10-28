Call on Prime Minister by the Secretaries of State and Defence of USA | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Call on Prime Minister by the Secretaries of State and Defence of USA

U.S. Secretary of State H.E. Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense H.E. Dr. Mark T. Esper called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

They conveyed greetings from the President of United States of America to the Prime Minister. Recalling the successful visit of President Trump to India in February 2020, the Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the greetings.

The Secretaries briefed the Prime Minister on their bilateral meetings and the fruitful and productive third India-US 2+2 dialogue held earlier today. They conveyed the U.S. Government’s continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realize the shared vision and goals.

The Prime Minister appreciated the successful conclusion of the third 2+2 Dialogue. Expressing his satisfaction about the multifaceted growth in the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in recent years, he underlined the strong foundation of trust, shared values, and robust people-to-people ties between both countries.