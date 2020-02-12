Cabinet takes key decisions for farmers and tax dispute resolution

The Union Cabinet has approved Pesticides Management Bill, 2020. This an important bill for farming community and yet another step by the Modi government for the welfare of farmers. The main objective of the Bill is to protect the interest of farmers and ensure they get safe and effective pesticides. Farmers would also be empowered to get all information as the data would be in open source and in all languages.

The Union Cabinet has also approved changes in the ‘Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020’ with a view to increase its scope to cover litigations pending in various debt recovery tribunals.The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this month with the aim of reducing litigations related to direct taxes.

The Cabinet has also approved capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore into three state-owned general insurance companies.These three companies are National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co and United India Insurance Company.

The Cabinet has also given its nod to Major Ports Authority Bill that will replace a 1963 law governing country’s 12 major ports. At present the ports are governed by a ports law of 1963. The proposed law is aimed at enhancing the overall efficiencies of the ports.

The Union Cabinet has also approved 5 MoUs in various fields.

