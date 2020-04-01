Cabinet Secretary meets CSs/DGPs: COVID-19

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba took a meeting on Wednesday by video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and Director General Police of the States.

The States were sensitized about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19.

The States were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing. It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamat had violated visa conditions.

The states were asked to initiate action for violation of visa condition against the foreigners and the organizers of the event. The States were also asked to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week.