Cabinet Secretary holds video conferencing with chief secretaries of all states

At the outset, Cabinet Secretary noted the cooperation of states on return of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat.

He also noted that more than 350 shramik special trains have been run by railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers.

He urged state governments to cooperate with railways in running of more shramik special trains.

Cabinet Secretary emphasised that movements of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered and all steps be taken to facilitate and protect Corona Warriors.

The state chief secretaries informed the situation in their states and also said that while protection is required from COVID, the economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

