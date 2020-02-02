Cabinet Secretary holds review meeting on Novel Coronavirus; New travel advisory issued

Cabinet Secretary has held six review meetings so far.

A new Travel Advisory has been issued urging everyone to refrain from travel to China; travellers on return could be quarantined. Also, anyone with travel history of China since 15th Jan 2020 and from now on could be quarantined.

In addition, MEA has issued an advisory: Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China.

As of Sunday, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened. Total of 142 symptomatic travellers picked up by the IDSP have been referred to the isolation facilities. 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative. The two positive cases found in Kerala are being monitored and are clinically stable.

The second batch of 330 passengers (including 7 Maldivan citizens) from Wuhan have arrived in India. Of these, 300 (including 7 Maldivan citizens) are housed at ITBP Chawla Camp and 30 are in Manesar. They are being effectively monitored.