Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting on cyclone ‘NIVAR’; Center assures all necessary assistance to state govts

Gauba said that our aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of life, damage is minimum and normalcy is restored in power, telecom and other important sectors in shortest possible time.

The Chief Secretaries informed the NCMC about their preparedness. DG, IMD briefed the committee about the latest situation of “NIVAR” cyclone.

DG, NDRF informed about the preparedness to meet the situation in next three days and said that 30 teams of NDRF have so far been deployed and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and the people in coastal areas are also being evacuated to shelter houses.

The Cabinet Secretary assured all necessary Central assistance to the state governments to overcome this situation

.