Cabinet gives its nod to order on adopting central laws in concurrent list for J&K

It has approved issuance of an order for adaptation of Central Acts in Jammu and Kahmir under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 by the central government.

Briefing media in New Delhi following the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, Cabinet today accepted all the recommendations of the select committee on Surrogacy Bill. The Rajya Sabha Select Committee on Surrogacy Bill had recommended that surrogate motherhood should not be restricted to close relatives alone.

It should be allowed to any willing woman. The Committee also recommended removal of requirement of five years as the period of inability to conceive before opting for surrogacy and increasing the insurance cover for the surrogate mother from 16 months proposed in the Bill to 36 months.

Government has also approved amendments to the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. The Bill will confer status of Institution of National Importance to National Institutes of Food Technology at Kundli, Haryana and Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

Cabinet also approved amendment of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulation, 1965. This will confer occupancy rights to the Scheduled Tribe population in Lakshadweep.

Government also approved three MoUs for cooperation between India and Myanmar on combating timber trafficking, conservation of tigers and other wildlife, and in the fields of petroleum products and communications.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, CCEA has approved setting up a National Technical Textiles Mission with a total outlay of 1480 crore rupees. This will position the country as a global leader in Technical Textiles.