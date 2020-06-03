Cabinet decisions will have positive impact on rural India: PM Modi

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, long-pending agrarian reforms will enable the transformation of the sector and Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and

Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 will pave the way for the creation of One India, One Agriculture Market.

He said, there are provisions which increase usage of technology and enable effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

Prime Minister said, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 approved by the Cabinet will ensure that our farmers get greater freedom to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters while also protecting farmers’ interests.