Cabinet decisions will bring positive changes in lives of farmers, labourers, workers: PM

These decisions will bring tremendous benefits to the farmers, street vendors and micro, small and medium enterprises, he said.

“To give impetus to the campaign for a self-reliant India, we have not only changed the definition of MSMEs, but have also approved several proposals to revive it. This will benefit the small and medium scale industries, as well as create huge employment opportunities,” Modi said in a series of tweets in Hindi and English.

PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a very special scheme, he said.

“For the first time, our street vendors are a part of a livelihood programme. This scheme will ensure support for street vendors. It harnesses technology and emphasises on capacity building,” he said.

India will prosper, the prime minister said, when its farmers prosper.

“Our government has fulfilled its promise to our hardworking farmers of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the cost of production,” he said.

Care has also been taken towards improving the financial situation of our farmers, the prime minister noted.

