Cabinet condoles sad demise of MoS Railways Suresh C. Angadi

Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Suresh C. Angadi.

In its resolution, the cabinet said that “The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on 23rd September, 2020 at New Delhi.

In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, an educationist, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator.

The Cabinet Resolution also said that “He was involved in many social and cultural activities with special interest in Industry, Agriculture and Education of the poor.

He was also Chairman, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Belgaum since 2009. He was fond of reading and travelling.

The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation.”

