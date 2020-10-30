Cabinet approves the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Cambodia on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Cabinet approves the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Cambodia on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Cambodia on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

The bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between the two countries through joint initiatives and technology development n the health sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Cambodia. The MoU shall become effective on the date of its signature and shall remain in force for a period of five years.

The main areas of cooperation between the two Governments include:

Mother and child health; Family Planning; HIV/AIDS and TB; Drugs and Pharmaceuticals; Technology Transfer; Public Health and Epidemiology; Disease Control (Communicable and Non-Communicable); Medical Research and Development, subject to the approval of the National Ethic Committee of Cambodia and to the clearance by concerned Department/Ministry in India; Medical Education; Health manpower development in the field of public health; Training in clinical, para-clinical and management skills; and Any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon.