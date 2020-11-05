Cabinet approves signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between India and United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of Telecommunication/ICTs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) of United Kingdom Government on cooperation in the field of Telecommunications/Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

The MoU will contribute in strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of Telecommunications/ICTs. Post-Brexit, the MoU is also aiming for enhanced scope of cooperation and opportunities for India. The Parties have identified the following areas of common interest for cooperation in:-

Telecommunications/ICT policy and regulation; Spectrum Management; Telecommunication connectivity including mobile roaming; Telecommunications/ICT technical standardizations and testing & certification; Wireless Communications; Technological development in Telecommunications/ICT including 5G, Internet of Things/Machine to Machine, Cloud Computing, Big Data etc,; Security of Telecommunication Infrastructure, Security in the provision and use of telecommunication services; Building capacity in high technology areas and exchange of expertise wherever possible; Collaboration and Sharing of information on Research & Development on emerging technologies and innovation where appropriate; Exploring opportunities for joint work in signatory countries and third countries on Telecommunications/ICT; Facilitating Trade, investment and technology activities through Telecommunication/ICT industry delegations and visits, events, exhibitions etc. as mutually agreed; and Other forms of cooperation in Telecommunications/ICT as mutually agreed upon by the Parties, falling with the scope of MoU.