Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and Suriname on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Republic of Suriname on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding will encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Republic of Suriname through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Suriname. It leads towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by way of sharing of expertise in public health system, and by promoting mutual research in various relevant areas.

Salient Features:

The main areas of cooperation between the two Governments include the following:

Exchange and Training of medical doctors, officials, other health professionals and experts; Assistance in development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities; Short term training of human resources in health; Regulation of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics and exchange of information thereon; Promotion of business development opportunities in pharmaceuticals; Procurement of generic and essential drugs and assistance in sourcing of drug supplies; Procurement of health equipment and pharmaceuticals products; Tobacco control; Promotion of mental health; Early detection and management of depression Digital health and Tele-medicine; and Any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon.

