Cabinet approves ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package for allocation of foodgrains to the migrants / stranded migrants

It would entail an estimated food subsidy of about Rs.2,982.27 crore.

Further the expenditure towards intra-state transportation and handling charges and dealer’s margin / additional dealer margin will account for about 127.25 crore which will borne fully by Central Government.

Accordingly, the total subsidy from the Government of India is estimated at about of Rs.3,109.52 crore.

The allocation will ease the hardships faced by migrant / stranded migrants due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19.