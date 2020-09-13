Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Cabinet approves asset monetization of subsidiaries of PGCIL through Infrastructure Trust

Cabinet approves asset monetization of subsidiaries of PGCIL through Infrastructure Trust

It has given approval to POWERGRID  to undertake monetization of its Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) assets, held in existing Special Purpose Vehicle (SPVs), through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).
 
The approval would facilitate POWERGRID, to undertake asset monetization of its identified TBCB transmission assets through InvIT, so that the proceeds from the asset monetization could be utilized for fresh investment in the transmission network expansion and other capital schemes of the company. In the first block, POWERGRID would be able to monetize 5 TBCB assets of gross block of  7164 crore rupees. Based on the experience gained, further monetization shall be carried out in future.

Please share this news

Check Also

Notifies regulations for upgrading emission, safety features in Indian automobiles: Road, Transport Ministry

The government is moving on the path of a long-term regulatory road map for the …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved