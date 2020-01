CAA does not take away citizenship: PM Modi

He was felicitated on the dias by the Rama Krishna Mission managing committee.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the air on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He broke down the amendment into simple terms, making it’s motive crystal clear.

He reiterated that CAA only gives persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries, who are already living in India, Indian citizenship. It does not take away anything.