CAA attempt to provide people a better life: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking at a funcution in Chennai on Sunday she said we are not snatching away anyone’s citizenship we are only providing them that.

Speaking during a programme in Chennai, She asserted that all allegations against government over CAA are wrong.

She said in last 6 yrs, 2838 Pakistani refugees, 914 Afganistani, and 172 Bangladeshi refugees were given Indian citizenship, which include 556 Muslims.

She further said that from 1964 to 2008 4,16,000 Srilankan refugees were given citizenship.

The Union Minister also said Citizen Amendment Act will not affect the Srilankan Tamils who are living in camps and this 95,000 Tamilians will be given importance on Citizenship.