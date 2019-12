In Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh has said that police patrolling is being done across the state to avert any untoward incident. Meanwhile, internet connectivity and mobile services will remain suspended in at least 20 districts on Saturday.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to stay calm and stay away from the rumor mongers. All government and private institutions are closed in the state for Saturday. Police has warned of strict action against the miscreants.