The entry and exit gates of all metro stations is opened and the entire network of DMRC is working normally on Saturday.

The gates of some of the metro stations were closed as a precautionary measure due to the protest at various places due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Friday arrested 40 people who were involved in protests at Delhi gate. In the protests, 12 police personnel were injured in the Delhi Gate protests.