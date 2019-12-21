Saturday , December 21 2019
CAA 2019: MHA comes up with explainer on citizenship provisions

Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc. of parents/grandparents dating back to pre-1971 situation.

Illiterate citizens, who may not have any documents, authorities may allow them to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of community. A well laid out procedure will be followed.

Citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to date of birth or place of birth or both. Such a list is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience.

