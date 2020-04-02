C-DOT and Telecom Service Providers develop COVID Quarantine Alert System

Ministry of Electronics andInformation Technology has encouraged state government agencies to use the Covid Quarantine Alert system.

A Standard Operating Procedure for location based monitoring of potential cases from the telecom network data has been established. Large number of requests from state agencies are already coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, and Bihar.

The system would send triggers to the identified monitoring agencies for any potential violations from the quarantined location subject to network availability and triangulation limitations.