Water Purification is the process of removal of contaminants from raw water to produce drinking water that is pure enough for human consumption use. The process also includes distillation i:e; the conversion of a liquid into vapor to condense it back to liquid form and deionization i:e; ion removal through the extraction of dissolved salts.

But why do people need to purify their water before consuming?

With the advent of industrial evolution, industrial waste and toxins from chemical industries and sewage from surroundings, pesticides from farming industries are discharged into water bodies. These contamination and waste enter smaller water bodies like Lakes and wells and it eventually contaminates the water. Everybody knows that pollution refers to the contamination of the environment with harmful and undesirable wastes. This causes serious water problems such as the lack of clean drinking water.

India is home to 1.38 billion people and Water pollution is a major environmental issue in India. The largest source of water pollution in India is untreated sewage. Other sources of pollution include agricultural runoff and unregulated small-scale industry. India relies on water supplies on water bodies like Rivers like Brahmaputra, Ganges, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri and many lakes and wetlands. River Ganges is the third largest river in the world with a consumption base of over two billion people. It is not just necessary but compulsory for people to purify their water before they consume it. Lack of water, sanitation, and hygiene resulted in the loss of 400,000 lives per year in India. Apart from that, The health costs relating to water pollution are alone estimated at about INR 470-610 billion ($6.7-8.7 billion per year). India, being a third world country, has an extensive natural occurrence of harmful chemicals in groundwater.

People living in rural and urban areas both use groundwater for various purposes like drinking, washing, cooking and planting waters. Some people depend on a traditional method of purifying the water by boiling, filtering, sedimentation, and solar radiation. However, the traditional approach to water quality monitoring is slow, tedious, expensive and prone to human error. It only allows for the testing of a limited number of samples owing to a lack of infrastructure and resources. Here, arises the need for Water Purifiers which Is designed to remove the excess salts, suspended particles and microbes, and retains its essential vitamins and minerals. A water purifier also removes viruses and bacteria that filters cannot remove. Some purifiers use chemicals and others use an electrostatic charge to kill or capture viruses.

HARD AND SOFT WATER, BOTH NEEDS TO BE PURIFIED!

Hard water is a type of water that contains bicarbonate, sulphate and chloride salts of magnesium and calcium. These impurities react with higher fatty acids present in soap to form insoluble scum and thereby hindering the soaps’ action. There are two types of hardness:

Temporary hardness

Temporary hardness is caused by the presence of bicarbonate salts of calcium and magnesium in water. Permanent hardness

If the water contains chloride or sulphate salts, then the water cannot be made soft by simply boiling. There are special methods to make such water soft. This hardness again leads to various issues depositing itself on the scalp of our hair making it frizzy that might lead to hair fall.

On the other hand, Soft water has low concentrations of ions, in particular ions of magnesium and calcium. However, just like hard water is not the tastiest, neither soft water is pleasant to the taste. So it is unlikely that anyone will be willing to consume it on a regular basis. To be on the safe side, we don’t recommend that you use soft water for drinking or cooking. One must use Water Purifier for both Hard and Soft water.

Neither soft water, not hard water are particularly good tasting, but perhaps most will have a preference for hard water over soft water when it comes to taste alone. Also, these Water Purifiers are designed not just to remove impurities from the water but also make it tastier.

BIOLOGICAL IMPURITIES IN Ground WATER

Biological impurities in groundwater are caused by the presence of living organisms. These include pathogens, algae, protozoa, bacteria, viruses, microbes, and parasites along with their eggs in contaminated water. The latter is simply called germs and microorganisms that can reproduce at alarming rates. When such water is consumed, it causes gastroenteritis to people of all ages across India.

COLLOIDAL IMPURITIES IN Rivers

Colloidal impurities in Rivers like Ganges and Yamuna include organic waste products and amino acids. This problem occurs due to contact with suspended matter and elements like sand, rocks and organic matter flowing in rivers, streams and lakes that supply water undrinkable or non-pure.

Rivers are also contaminated by Decomposing animals and plants, Industrial sewage and wastewater.

chemical IMPURITIES IN Rivers

Organic compounds stemming from agricultural and domestic industrial waste are discharged in Rivers and Lakes. These are known as anthropogenic contaminants, which are found in natural and drinking water. Apart from that, inorganic stemming from medical wastewater and equipment systems is also thrown in water which eventually intoxicates the water. If consumed, suspended impurities in the water can result in a range of medical ailments and illnesses.

Water Purifiers to overcome Waterborne diseases

Waterborne diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms that most commonly are transmitted in contaminated freshwater. Infection commonly results during bathing, washing, drinking, in the preparation of food, or the consumption of food thus infected. Consumption of contaminated water causes various water-borne diseases. This is likely to occur where public and private drinking water systems get their water from surface waters (rain, creeks, rivers, lakes, etc.), which can be contaminated by infected animals or people.

Water-borne diseases like cholera, gastroenteritis and diarrhea erupt every year during summer and rainy seasons in India due to poor quality drinking water and sanitation.

Below is the list of some of the most dangerous water-related diseases that occur in India, which are described as follows:

Malaria: Malarial fever is spread by the Plasmodium parasite mosquito that breeds in water bodies like lakes, paddy fish and stagnant water. Malaria can kill a child who does not have immunity against the disease.

Typhoid: Fluctuating high fever, exhaustion, sleepiness, diarrhea, etc are signs of typhoid. The infection spreads through contaminated food and water or through close contact with an infected person.

Diarrhea: Diarrhoeal infection is spread through food and drinking water that has been contaminated. A diarrhoeal attack can last up to 2 weeks and leave the person completely dehydrated.

Cholera: Cholera is a water-related disease, and is diarrhoeal in nature. It can kill in hours if left unattended. Cholera strikes when one ingests water that is infested with the Vibrio Cholerae bacterium.

How can Water Purifiers help you stay away from diseases and illness?

Drinking clean water can go a long way in helping you stay healthy. The food we eat, the water you drink determines your health and well-being. Modern water purifiers protect us from serious waterborne diseases and as well gives taste to the purified water. Water Purifiers comes equipped with the latest technologies like RO(Reverse osmosis), Sediment Filtration, Ion Exchange, Ultraviolet Light disinfection, One Micron Pre-Filter, and many more. These technologies remove excess salts, infections and toxins from the water, thus making it suitable for various purposes.

The Reverse Osmosis (RO) process combines active carbon and particle filtration. Water is passed through a membrane with very small-sized pores to remove minerals and microorganisms present in water. An RO water purifier not only improves the taste of water but is also recommended for localities with the high amount of dissolved salt in their water source.

The Ultraviolet light disinfection lamp kills the microorganisms and removes pesticides present in water

The UltraFiltration removes microorganisms such as bacteria in addition to dust, sand, and chlorine.

Ion Exchange effectively removes the hardness from tap water and thus reduces scale

Water Purifiers uncontaminated the water, which is very much essential for the development of a healthy immune system which is a necessary requirement for newborns and infants. The Purifiers remove fluoride from the contaminated water. Fluoride is responsible for neurodevelopmental disabilities, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and other cognitive impairments. Purifying your water can help to eliminate it from drinking water.

The Underlying conclusion states

Water Filters are great to improve taste and remove contaminants and thereby reducing the risk of drinking unhealthy tap water. Water purifiers ensure that our body intakes only pure and clean water that is bereft of contaminants and not ridden with any impurities. Protect yourself against some hazardous predicament, it is imperative on your part to install state-of-the-art water purifier systems in your home. Whenever you purify your tap water with RO or UV water purifiers you can rest assured knowing that you are consuming tested water that certainly doesn’t contain strains of harmful disinfectants.

Managing precious time in these fast-paced modern times has become such an integral part of our lives that we can’t just overlook it. So, instead of boiling water, and using slow water filtration jugs, you should rather invest your time in installing a water purifier to lead a healthy life.

Top 10 Best Water Purifier In India for the year 2020.

Kent Grand Plus 8-Litre RO+ UV/UF Water Purifier Havells Water Purifier Max 7-liters RO+UV LG Water Purifier Puricare WW180EP RO+UV+UF Blue Star Water Purifier Majesto RO+UV R. K. Aquafresh India 15-Liters Water Purifier Aquaguard Enhance 7L RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier BePure ALKEN+ Alkaline Water Purifier RO+UV+UF Kent Super Plus 8-Litres Mineral RO Water Purifier AO Smith X8 Green RO+SCMT 9-Litres Water Purifier Aquasure water purifier Delight 7-Litres from Aquaguard