The volunteer firefighter died and two others suffered burns after their truck rolled over when it was hit by extreme winds.

Bushfires have destroyed more than Four million hectares of forest across Australia in recent weeks.

An aerial video showed a bushfire in Bemboka in Bega Valley, around one-hundred-and-50 k.m from Canberra, and Ellerslie, one-hundred-and-10 k.m from Canberra.

According to the authorities, dry lightning could spark further flare-ups in Australia’s fire-ravaged south.