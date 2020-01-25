Building on the Note Legacy, Samsung Introduces Galaxy Note10 Lite in India

Samsung India, the country’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy Note10 Lite, a smartphone designed to enhance productivity and to compliment the fast-evolving needs of millennials. Galaxy Note10 Lite brings the power and premium experience of Galaxy Note series, taking the overall smartphone experience to an entirely different level. Galaxy Note10 Lite’s key USP is the intelligent S Pen, which is the perfect tool for millennials to seamlessly transition between work and life.

“At Samsung, we believe in delivering meaningful innovations that improve the lives of our consumers. Galaxy Note series is known for its differentiated experience that empowers users to explore infinite possibilities. With the launch of Galaxy Note10 Lite, consumers will get premium features at an accessible price point. Pro-Grade camera, Cinematic display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery make Galaxy Note10 Lite the most sought-after smartphone for the multitasking needs of millennials. Galaxy Note10 Lite’s signature S Pen also enables users to access Galaxy innovations for self-expression and productivity,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The Power of S Pen

Galaxy Note10 Lite has been designed to unleash productivity and creativity giving users the power to do more using their smartphone. The iconic Bluetooth-enabled S Pen allows users to personalize photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations and instantly converts handwritten notes to digital text. The Air Command feature of the S Pen allows users to click pictures, navigate through presentations and even edit videos like a pro, all with a simple click.

Galaxy Premium Features

Galaxy Note10 Lite brings the power of the Intelligent S Pen along with industry-leading premium features from the Galaxy Note10 series at a more accessible price point.

Cinematic Infinity-O Display

Galaxy Note10 Lite offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is designed to provide a cinematic experience with more screen and less interruptions. The unique Infinity-O display packs the tiny front camera that is discreetly positioned to minimize interruptions onscreen. With almost no bezels, get a truly epic view that enables users to enjoy a cinema-grade viewing experience.

Pro-Grade Camera

Galaxy Note10 Lite brings Samsung’s industry leading camera technologies within reach. The device comes with pro-grade cameras that elevate and turn everyday photos and videos to epic moments. The multi-camera pro-grade system gives you the power to create and do more with your photos and videos. Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a Dual Pixel OIS (Optical Image Specialization) 12 MP wide camera along with an Ultra Wide (123o field of view) 12 MP and a 12 MP Tele lens to take your photography to the next level. The camera system also comes with a Super Steady mode that enables you to record hi-motion videos without the motion blur. The Live Focus mode adds depth-of-field adjustments so you can blur the background to focus and lock your subject in the video.

Galaxy Note10 Lite also comes with a 32 MP front camera that turns selfies into self-portraits. Designed for a more realistic and lively shot, the front camera in the smartphone has been upgraded for better low-light shots, giving user the perfect selfie in any light condition.

All-day Performance and Battery

Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a super powerful processor that provides power for seamless multi-tasking and effortless gaming with low-power consumption. The device comes in 6/8GB RAM variants coupled with 128GB internal storage for sharp performance and enough storage needs. Galaxy Note10 Lite supports expandable memory up to 1 TB, ensuring that consumers store everything and delete nothing. Galaxy Note10 Lite is packed with a large 4500mAh battery that comes with super-fast charging helping you stay connected, all day long.

Accessible Intelligence and Services

Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with Samsung’s ecosystem of intelligent apps and services, including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, and Routines), Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. The smartphone comes with defense-grade security platform, Samsung Knox – that protects users’ data against any tampering.

Price & Availability

Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours. Packed with the much-revered 3.5mm headphone jack and in-box Samsung earphones, Galaxy Note10 Lite is priced “Lite” at INR 38,999 for 6GB variant and INR 40,999 for 8GB variant. With an attractive Upgrade Offer of up to INR 5,000, consumers can buy the Galaxy Note10 Lite for an effective price INR 33,999. Pre-booking of Galaxy Note10 Lite starts from January 21 at 2:00 PM. Galaxy Note10 Lite will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com.

Specifications

Galaxy Note10 Lite S Pen Bluetooth-enabled unibody S Pen, 0.7mm tip, 4096 pressure levels Display 6.7-inch Full HD+

Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display,2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera – Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 – Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS – Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2 AP 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB) Battery 4500mAh with Super Fast Charging