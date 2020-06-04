Build the Perfect Home Studio with all-new AKG® Lyra Microphone and Two New AKG Studio Headphones From HARMAN Professional Solutions

Lockdown blues? Don’t fret, as quality content creation is now available in the comfort of your home, thanks to the all new AKG professional studio headphones – K361-BT and K371-BT and AKG Lyra – an ultra-HD, multi-mode USB microphone launched in India today.

All three products are exclusively available on www.amazon.in, with exciting offers including a no-cost EMI options. AKG Lyra is available at an introductory price of INR 9,499, AKG K361-BT has been launched at INR 9,499, and AKG K371-BT is available for INR 10,499.

“With HARMAN Professional Solution’s prosumer range, we want to enable the upcoming and professional creators with tools to build high quality content whatever medium they choose – from video to podcasts to music. With simple plug-and-play operations, all those who aspire to express themselves can do so without any hassle and without ever leaving their homes” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director – Sales and Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions, India and SAARC. “AKG K361/371-BT headphones are the ideal companion in the current scenario where most people find themselves working-from-home, wanting to communicate and interact clearly and effectively. With a legacy of 70 years, the world’s top recording studios and concert stages have relied on AKG microphones and headphones. These new products make the perfect audio solution for any at-home professional.”

“The rise in social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok has given birth to a new class of customers who are bold and eager to put their skills & talent out there. This has created a need for products like AKG Lyra and AKG Studio headphones which cater specifically to this set of professionals working from home and helps them get audio tools to communicate & showcase their talent effectively. We’re excited to have these products by Harman Professional on Amazon.in and serve this growing segment,” said Akshay Ahuja, Category Leader – Consumer Electronics, Amazon India.

AKG Lyra

With no assembly, no need for a separate audio interface and seamless software integration, AKG Lyra is designed to work right out of the box. Lyra is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices, so users can quickly record ideas in the studio or on the go.

From recording music in a digital audio workstation, to live streaming on Twitch or shooting a YouTube video, using Lyra is as easy as plugging in a USB cable and pressing go-live or record. An internal self-adjusting shock mount minimizes contact noise, while a built-in sound diffuser and AKG’s proprietary Internal Element Overload Prevention automatically reduces noise, eliminates pops and improves signal levels.

AKG Lyra delivers the highest audio quality in its class, with acoustically transparent, 4K-compatible, Ultra HD-grade 24-bit/192kHz audio resolution. It features the innovative AKG Adaptive Capsule Array, which provides user-selectable capture modes that are optimized for any performance and makes it easy to deliver professional sound for any application. Plug-and-play operation allows creators of all experience levels to get set up with and start recording quickly, while easily accessible controls provide complete control and seamless ease of use.

AKG Headphones

AKG K361-BT and K371-BT headphones are ideal for those who want the flexibility of wired or wireless connectivity combined with studio-quality sound. The K361-BT and K371-BT feature an over-ear, closed-back design that is precision-engineered to reproduce natural, balanced audio in exceptional detail, so users can make more confident decisions when mixing and editing.

With a stunning frequency response—15 Hz to 28 kHz in the K361-BT and 5 Hz to 40 kHz in the K371-BT—they deliver the deepest bass and highest highs in their class. Both headphone models offer the convenience of switchable Bluetooth wireless and wired connectivity, with a built-in microphone for two-way Bluetooth communication. Plush, ergonomic earcups cradle the listener’s ears to provide hours of uninterrupted, comfortable enjoyment.

With the latest generation Bluetooth 5.0 technology, users will enjoy up to 40 hours of wire-free listening between charges on the headphones. The hybrid wired/Bluetooth design allows users to reference their mixes in a variety of listening scenarios, while an integrated microphone enables hands-free phone calls. Additionally, the headphones are intentionally styled with ergonomic plush, slow-retention foam pads for long-wearing comfort, with adjustable calibrated headbands that deliver a perfect fit, every time.

Learn more about these products at https://bit.ly/AKGproaudio