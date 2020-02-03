Budget Session: Opposition disrupts Parliament again

The third day of the budget session was marked by uproarious scenes. On the one hand, while discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address began in the lower house, amid much ruckus, sloganeering by the opposItion disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha– Congress, DMK and BSP created a ruckus, causing repeated adjournments as they demanded discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and related issues according to rule 267 but Chairman Venkaiah Naidu denied permission saying they could take up the issues in the course of discussion on the vote of thanks.

While on the one hand, the opposition remained adamant on its demand,the govt requested that the opposition allow the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s adress to continue saying that all issues can be discussed during it.

In the Lok Sabha too, members of the Congress and some opposition parties trooped into the well of the house shouting slogans almost as soon as proceedings began. Repeated appeals by the speaker fell on deaf ears and both question hour and zero hour proceeded amid noise and uproar.

Discussion on motion of thanks resumed after lunch but when the BJP ‘s Pravesh Sahib Singh initiated the discussion, Congress and a few other opposition members staged a walkout. But, later the discussion proceeded smoothly.

The govt is looking forward to the passage of a number of important Bills, 28 new Bills to be precise, in addition to other pending ones in this session.